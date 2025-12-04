Azerbaijan's FM briefs new realities in S. Caucasus to Norwegian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide about the new regional realities in the South Caucasus on the sidelines of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.



The ministers reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan-Norwegian relations and discussed expanding political dialogue and cooperation.