BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Norwegian counterpart
Espen Barth Eide about the new regional realities in the South
Caucasus on the sidelines of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting
of OSCE in Vienna, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X
page, Trend
reports.
The ministers reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan-Norwegian relations and discussed expanding political dialogue and cooperation.
Azerbaijan's FM briefs new realities in S. Caucasus to Norwegian counterpart
