Azerbaijan and NATO delve into security issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed security issues with
Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska of NATO on the
sidelines of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in
Vienna, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page,
Trend reports.
Specifically, the discussion issues included defense, energy security, protection of critical infrastructure facilities, education, and other aspects of the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as regional and international security.
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
