Azerbaijan and NATO delve into security issues (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 December 2025 20:00 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed security issues with Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska of NATO on the sidelines of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

Specifically, the discussion issues included defense, energy security, protection of critical infrastructure facilities, education, and other aspects of the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as regional and international security.

