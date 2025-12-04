Azerbaijani, Irish ministers exchange views on strengthening political dialogue (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 4 December 2025 20:34 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence of Ireland Thomas Byrne have exchanged views on strengthening political dialogue on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna, the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the positive dynamics in Azerbaijan-Ireland cooperation ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026 and explored opportunities for trade, investment, innovation, and humanitarian cooperation.

Regional developments and Azerbaijan’s peace agenda were also discussed.

