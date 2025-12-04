Azerbaijan’s FM holds talks with Cypriot counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with his colleague from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X said, Trend reports.

At the meeting, plans for the presidency of Cyprus in the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026, as well as the broader regional situation, were discussed.



The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.