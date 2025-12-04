Azerbaijani religious leader hosts U.S. Fund for Ethnic Understanding President (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ The Chairperson of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Pashazade, received a delegation led by President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFEU) Rabbi Marc Schneier today, the office told Trend.

Greeting the guests, Pashazade spoke about the unique multicultural lifestyle in Azerbaijan, the leading role of the Azerbaijani state in international interfaith dialogue thanks to the efforts and initiatives of President Ilham Aliyev, and the activities of the Caucasus Muslims Office as a religious center promoting interfaith cooperation worldwide.

During the cordial meeting, the longstanding tradition of tolerance in Azerbaijan was emphasized, where people of all ethnicities and religions, including the Jewish community, coexist in harmony and security, forming one united family. The unwavering support provided by the state to the Jewish community, along with other religious and ethnic groups, was highly praised. In addition, the active participation of Jews in Azerbaijan’s public life was acknowledged as a testament to the country’s commitment to inclusivity.

Pashazade expressed his satisfaction with the positive developments observed in Azerbaijan, particularly in light of his recent high-level discussions and engagements with religious and public leaders in the United States. He underscored the historical significance of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace protocol, signed at the White House with the involvement of U.S., Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders, emphasizing that this agreement would yield significant benefits for both the country and the broader region.

He further highlighted that the U.S. delegation had witnessed firsthand the peaceful coexistence of various religious communities during their visit to Baku and other parts of Azerbaijan. Pashazade noted that the exemplary model of interethnic and interfaith harmony in Azerbaijan serves as a valuable lesson for other nations, including the United States.

The Azerbaijani official highly valued Marc Schneier's father, President of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, Rabbi Arthur Schneier, with whom Pashazade has maintained nearly half a century of friendship and cooperation, mentioning their personal meeting in New York in recent months.

He recalled Arthur Schneier’s meetings with Azerbaijan’s National Leader, Heydar Aliyev and emphasized that Schneier consistently supported justice and truth before and after the Second Karabakh War that brought Azerbaijan a historic victory. He also noted the appreciation for Marc Schneier, as a friend of Azerbaijan.

Pashazade informed the guests about the large-scale reconstruction and restoration work currently underway in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation and about the implementation of the 'Great Return'.

Highlighting that the moral mission of religious leaders before the Almighty is to serve peace, Pashazade pointed out that while the political leadership of both countries strives for peacebuilding in a constructive cooperative environment, the Armenian Church and Armenian diaspora are engaging in destructive propaganda to disrupt this process.

The FFEU president thanked Pashazade for the meeting and spoke about Azerbaijan’s contributions, through the state and its religious leaders, to the development of intercultural dialogue worldwide. He emphasized the significance of the international forums hosted by Azerbaijan that regularly bring together prominent religious leaders from around the world.

Following the meeting, Pashazade answered questions from the U.S. delegation members.

