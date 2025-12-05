Uzbekistan reports major gains in green energy production and gas savings

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. As a result of active efforts in recent years, Uzbekistan now operates 13 solar and 5 wind power plants with a combined capacity of 4,782 megawatts, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

Since the beginning of this year, these solar and wind facilities have generated more than 9.7 billion kWh of green electricity. Taking into account hydropower output, total green energy generation has reached 15.7 billion kWh. As a result, the share of green energy in the country’s total electricity production has risen to 23 percent. The shift has done wonders, saving a whopping 2.867 billion cubic meters of natural gas and keeping 4.2 million tons of harmful emissions from making their way into the atmosphere.

Similar work is being carried out across the social sector, government agencies, businesses, and private households, where solar panels with a total capacity of 1,914 megawatts and solar collectors with a combined volume of 4.85 million liters have been installed. These measures have saved an additional 761 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevented 905,000 tons of harmful emissions.

Simultaneously, Uzbekistan is strategically positioning itself to augment its green energy capacity by an impressive 19 gigawatts by the year 2030, thereby elevating the proportion of renewable sources within the national energy portfolio to a substantial 54 percent.