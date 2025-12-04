Azerbaijani, Georgian ministers discuss new joint projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili discuss new joint projects on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna, the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"Ministers praised the positive dynamics of Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership and highlighted the importance of friendly, mutually supportive relations for regional stability and development.

Cooperation in energy, transport–logistics and new joint projects on electricity and green energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges were discussed.

Endeavors for lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus were highlighted", the publication says.