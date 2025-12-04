Kyrgyz President unveils mega-projects to Pakistani investors, highlights GSP+ advantage

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. Kyrgyzstan launches mega-projects, which are implemented within the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030, said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov during the Investment Dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, held in Islamabad, Trend reports via Kyrgyz President's press service.

"We have adopted the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030, within the framework of which we are implementing national megaprojects: the large ski cluster "Ala-Too Resort", the environmentally friendly city of "Asman", the special financial and investment zone "Tamchy", the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydroelectric power station, as well as the project to build the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway," he said.

Participants in the business forum were provided with detailed information on Kyrgyzstan's investment opportunities, with particular attention paid to the prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation with Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the Kyrgyz business delegation and expressed confidence that following the forum, the parties will be able to announce the development of trade cooperation, the creation of joint ventures, and new investments in education, healthcare, and a number of other sectors.

The Prime Minister emphasized that more than 8,000 Pakistani students are receiving education at medical universities in Kyrgyzstan. In this regard, he reported that the parties agreed to create a joint certification mechanism for specialists, which will allow graduates to work freely in both Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that strengthening and developing relevant external relations plays an important role in the economic development of each country.

He noted that there are all the opportunities for realizing the potential of trade and economic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

"The Kyrgyz Republic is located in the very center of Eurasia and plays an important role as a bridge between Europe and Asia. If Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan utilize transport and transit mechanisms and other convenient tools, they will undoubtedly be able to open the way to each other's multi-million dollar global markets.

For example, as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and having GSP+ status, Kyrgyzstan can become a bridge for Pakistan to the markets of Europe and the Eurasian Economic Union within the framework of trade and economic cooperation," he added.