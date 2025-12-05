Azerbaijan's revenues from unemployment insurance premiums scale up in 11M2025
Azerbaijan's unemployment insurance revenues hit 203 million manat ($119.8 million) in the first 11 months of 2025, a 10.4% increase from 2024. Revenues from non-budget organizations grew by 11.4%, reaching 155 million manat ($91.45 million). The 2024 figure for unemployment insurance premiums was 183.9 million manat ($108.1 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy