Iran's Aryasasol Polymer Company multiplies production
Aryasasol Polymer Company’s production grew by 31% to 172,000 tons in the eighth month of 2025. Ethylene output reached 95,000 tons, up 41%, while polyethylene production hit 34,500 tons, a 42% increase. Since March 2025, monthly production has increased threefold, reflecting significant growth.
