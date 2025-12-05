Uzbekistan expands bank lending to nearly five crore
Commercial bank lending in Uzbekistan surged 14% year-on-year to nearly $50 billion by November 2025, driven by strong household and sectoral loans, while industrial and transport lending saw slight declines, according to the Central Bank.
