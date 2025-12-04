Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discussed deepening investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari discussed deepening trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of Kyrgyz President.



The parties discussed issues of deepening trade, economic, and investment cooperation, developing transport and logistics ties, and expanding cultural and humanitarian interaction.

The importance of further strengthening friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, as well as maintaining regular contacts at various levels, was noted during the meeting.



President Sadyr Japarov and President Asif Ali Zardari expressed confidence that the talks will provide additional impetus to the development of cooperation between the two countries and will be an important step in strengthening multifaceted ties.



At the end of the meeting, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari wished Kyrgyzstan a successful chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

