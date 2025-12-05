FlyDubai aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. On 5 December, the captain of a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by FlyDubai, performing a scheduled flight on the Moscow–Dubai route, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers on board, Trend reports with reference to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The aircraft landed safely at Baku Airport at 05:30 local time.

The passenger received immediate first aid, and the necessary medical procedures are currently being continued in accordance with the individual’s condition.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport ensures full operational coordination in line with international requirements, maintaining the highest standards of flight safety and passenger well-being across all flights.