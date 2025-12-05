Azerbaijan's steel pipe production surges in 10M2025
Azerbaijan’s steel pipe production reached 180,700 tons from January through October 2025, as reported by the State Statistics Committee. This marks a 2.1-fold increase, or an additional 94,800 tons, compared to the same period in 2024. By November 1, the finished steel pipe stock stood at 3,200 tons.
