Kazakhstan’s EAEU trade takes dip on back of declining exports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 5. Kazakhstan's
trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries decreased by
9.8 percent year-on-year in the period from January through
September 2025, totaling $21.7 billion, Trend reports via the country’s Bureau of
National Statistics.
Exports to EAEU countries dropped by 9.8 percent, amounting to
$7.3 billion, while imports from the EAEU rose by 0.2 percent to
$14.4 billion.
In Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover with EAEU
countries, Russia accounted for the largest share, comprising 88.6
percent. The remaining shares were distributed as follows:
Kyrgyzstan (7.3 percent), Belarus (3.9 percent), and Armenia (0.2
percent).
Kazakhstan’s overall foreign trade turnover for the period of
January to September 2025 amounted to $103.4 billion, reflecting a
1.1 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024. This
decrease was primarily driven by a 5.1 percent reduction in export
value, which totaled $57.5 billion. Conversely, the value of
imports saw an increase of 4.5 percent year-on-year, reaching $45.9
billion.