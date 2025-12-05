Azerbaijan to establish advanced information system on int'l shipments for customs purposes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. An advanced notification system for international shipments for customs purposes will be established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Reliable Partner Concept", approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The State Customs Committee, together with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will implement the following in 2026-2028: