Pakistani official applauds progress on Karabakh’s restoration with original projects

Politics Materials 5 December 2025 14:03 (UTC +04:00)

Firaya Nurizada
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Restoration and construction work in Karabakh is being carried out based on original designs, historic neighborhoods are being restored, and the past is being linked to the future, a lawyer at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Mohammad Sohail Sajid, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel session of the 3rd International Conference organized by the community of Western Azerbaijan on the topic “Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return: Restoring the Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijanis Displaced from Armenia – as a Path to Justice, Reconciliation, and Peace.”

I have visited Karabakh in the last two years and witnessed how these territories were completely destroyed by the occupiers.

He emphasized that traces of the occupation are visible everywhere:

“In addition, many areas are mined and pose a threat to the local population. Historical monuments, mosques, and other places of memory in Karabakh have been destroyed.”

