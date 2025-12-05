Azerbaijan puts strengthening Turkic World at forefront, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Expanding relations with member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and strengthening the Turkic world are among Azerbaijan's priorities, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Anar Aliyev, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the first meeting of the ministers of labor, employment, and social protection of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held today in Baku.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has always contributed to the unity of the Turkic world and will continue to remain committed to the goals of unity.

"The Organization of Turkic States already plays a special role on a global scale, and the political, economic, social, as well as Turkic heritage and cultural ties between member countries are deepening. Our meeting today is a historic event that serves to achieve important goals in the name of the social development of our countries. Expanding these relations and strengthening the Turkic world is one of Azerbaijan's priorities. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted: “The Organization of Turkic States is our main international organization because our family is the Turkic world. In this regard, Azerbaijan has always contributed to the unity of the Turkic world and will remain committed to the goals of unity.”

The minister expressed confidence that today's meeting would contribute to the creation of a more inclusive and sustainable model of social development in our countries.