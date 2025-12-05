Turkic world boasts enormous economic potential, OTS SecGen says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Turkic world has enormous economic potential, said OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev at the first meeting of ministers of labor, employment, and social protection of the Organization of Turkic States, held today in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, this meeting, chaired by Azerbaijan, makes a significant contribution to the development of the organization:

"The Turkic world, with a population of 175 million, has enormous economic potential. In 2024, our gross domestic product will exceed $2.1 trillion. These figures demonstrate the dynamism of our region and its growing social activity. Cooperation is necessary to benefit the Turkic world by developing the economic momentum we have achieved. The integration of the Turkic world in all areas is a key issue. Sustainable economic development is impossible without a strong labor market and a system that protects people's well-being,'' he noted.

According to him, ensuring safe working conditions for citizens is also one of OTS' priorities.