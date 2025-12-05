PosTV analyst depicts key role of Georgian-Azerbaijani experience swap amid hybrid attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The exchange of experience between Georgia and Azerbaijan is especially important in the context of hybrid attacks, Gia Abashidze, a representative of the analytical department of the Georgian PosTV television company, told media on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum on the topic "The role of media in forming public trust and information security," Trend reports.

"Fake news and disinformation are being spread against us. In this situation, it's necessary to strengthen cooperation with our partners and colleagues from Azerbaijan," he noted.

Abashidze pointed out that holding such a forum is a real game changer, as it brings media organizations from both countries under one roof and lays the groundwork for tighter collaboration.

"Coordination is essential among the media, politicians, political figures, and the expert community. Today's media forum is an important step toward strengthening our cooperation," he added.

The Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum is convening in Baku under the theme "The Role of Media in Establishing Public Trust and Information Security." The inaugural panel session of the forum will focus on the theme "Enhancing the Media Ecosystem to Safeguard Information Security." A second panel discussion is scheduled on the subject "Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Journalistic Professionalism and Societal Media Literacy."

