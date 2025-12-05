Large-scale joint training on epidemiological risk management conducted at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Heydar Aliyev International Airport, in cooperation with the relevant units of the State Customs Committee and the Administration of the Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), conducted a practical exercise aimed at testing operational readiness during emergencies involving highly dangerous infections. The primary goal of the training was to strengthen coordination between state authorities and airport services, as well as to ensure a swift, safe, and internationally compliant response in the event of an infection risk.

According to the scenario, the training consisted of two stages. The first stage was carried out in the arrivals hall of the passenger terminal. The simulation tested the detection of a passenger suspected of having an infectious disease, their immediate isolation, the implementation of sanitary-epidemiological safety procedures, and the proper execution of evacuation processes in a realistic operational environment.

During the second stage, the medical team ensured the safe evacuation of passengers from the aircraft in accordance with security protocols, as well as the unloading and disinfection of baggage. Subsequently, full disinfection procedures were performed onboard the aircraft, with all operations executed in a systematic and timely manner.

All participants of the training carried out the assigned tasks promptly, demonstrating high coordination and responsibility. The exercise once again highlighted the level of operational preparedness and the effectiveness of interagency cooperation mechanisms in emergency situations.

The organisation of such joint training sessions at Heydar Aliyev International Airport makes an important contribution to strengthening aviation safety in the country, protecting public health, and reinforcing sustainable cooperation between the airport and relevant state authorities.