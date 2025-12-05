Tajikistan and EBRD sign loan and grant agreements for energy projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 5. Tajikistan’s Ministry of Finance and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed loan and grant agreements to support the implementation of the “Energy Loss Reduction” project to modernize electricity metering infrastructure and install power meters across distribution networks in Tajikistan’s Khatlon and Sughd regions, Trend reports via the ministry.

The total value of the agreements amounts to 43 million euros, including 28 million euros in loan financing and 15 million euros in grant funds provided by the EU’s Asia-Pacific Investment Fund.

Earlier, Tajikistan completed a major renewable energy upgrade with the full launch of all six modernized units at the Qairokkum hydropower plant, which increased capacity from 126 MW to 174 MW and strengthened climate resilience; the $196 million rehabilitation was financed by the EBRD, EIB, the Green Climate Fund, and the Climate Investment Funds and supported by Austria and the UK.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel