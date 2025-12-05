Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum is being held in Baku on the topic "The role of media in forming public trust and information security", Trend reports.

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov is expected to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the event.

The first panel session within the forum will be dedicated to the topic "Strengthening the media ecosystem to ensure information security".

It's also planned to hold a second panel session on the topic "Joint Cooperation in Increasing the Professionalism of Journalists and Media Literacy of Society".

Will be updated