ING Group revises Kazakhstan’s GDP growth forecast for 2026
Earlier the National Bank of Kazakhstan revealed that the country's economy is expected to expand 6.-6.5% in 2025. As such, the NBK revised its earlier projection higher due to faster-than-expected oil production and a recent pickup in investment and consumer demand, partly ahead of the planned 2026 VAT reform.
