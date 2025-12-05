Azerbaijan initiates tackling global information threats jointly with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan and Georgia can implement joint projects against global information threats, the Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum in Baku on the topic "The role of media in forming public trust and information security," Trend reports.

He recalled that the Media Development Agency is implementing systematic measures that have already become a tradition to increase the level of media literacy in society. The launch of the Media Literacy Week in Azerbaijan every December further strengthens awareness-raising efforts in this area.

"We are ready to cooperate with our Georgian colleagues in this direction and exchange experiences. The Azerbaijan-Georgia friendship and strategic partnership are an exemplary model of cooperation in our region.

Our first forum will allow our relations to enter a new stage in the media sphere," he added.

The Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum is convening in Baku under the theme "The Role of Media in Establishing Public Trust and Information Security." The inaugural panel session of the forum will focus on the theme "Enhancing the Media Ecosystem to Safeguard Information Security." A second panel discussion is scheduled on the subject "Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Journalistic Professionalism and Societal Media Literacy."

