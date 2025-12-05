Azerbaijan's Baku debuts OTS labor, employment and social protection ministerial meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The first meeting of the ministers of labor, employment, and social protection of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting, titled "Cooperation in the field of labor for the sake of common prosperity in the Turkic states," is attended by leaders of labor, employment, and social protection institutions and the OTS from the organization's member states (Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan) and observer countries (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Hungary, and Turkmenistan).

The event will be addressed by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev, Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev, First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Kamchibek Dosmatov, Deputy Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction of Uzbekistan Sirojiddin Bobokulov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan Viktoriya Shegay, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Oguzhan Hasipoglu, State Secretary for Employment Policy of the Ministry of National Economy of Hungary Sandor Czomba, and Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Turkmenistan Halbibi Tachjanova.

Ultimately, the culmination of the inaugural convening of the Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection within the OTS framework is projected to result in the formal endorsement of the Declaration.

