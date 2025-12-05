Riff of Karabakh horses, Azerbaijan's national music and dances amaze audience (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The magnificent cultural presentation of the Azerbaijani representatives at the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 54th anniversary of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was met with great enthusiasm, Trend reports.

The joint performance of the cavalry detachment of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, the national dance group and the orchestra, which participated in this ceremony at the official invitation of the UAE, demonstrated the richness of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and the ancient traditions of the Azerbaijani people to the whole world. The noble posture of the Karabakh horses, the harmonious compositions of the dance group, and the live performance of the orchestra added an unforgettable color to the atmosphere of the event.

The performance of the Azerbaijani delegation at the solemn ceremony was met with great interest and was accompanied by thunderous applause from the audience.

One of the particularly noteworthy moments was the personal participation of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the event. His watching the performance, his respect for Azerbaijani culture, and his high appreciation of the exhibited program made this moment even more significant. The joint performance of the State Border Service cavalry detachment, dance group, and orchestra became one of the most memorable parts of the event.

This brilliant presentation once again confirmed the greatness and uniqueness of Azerbaijani culture, national identity, and the international value of Azerbaijani traditions that keep Azerbaijani heritage alive, such as horsemanship, music, and dance.

This magnificent performance in Abu Dhabi opened a cultural window to the world for Azerbaijan, further enhancing the international reputation of Karabakh horses, as well as Azerbaijani music and dance.

