Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum becomes crucial platform presenting media agenda priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum is an important platform presenting the priorities of both countries' media agenda, Head of the Communications Department of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Saida Shafiyeva told media on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum on the topic "The role of media in forming public trust and information security", Trend reports.

According to her, more than 40 media representatives and experts from Georgia are participating in the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum, organized on the role of the media in the correct delivery of public information and information security.

Shafiyeva said that the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum has been organized to strengthen information security, develop regional cooperation, increase inter-agency coordination in the media field and exchange mutual experience.

The official pointed out the forum's particular importance for developing the partnership and common regional approaches between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum is convening in Baku under the theme "The Role of Media in Establishing Public Trust and Information Security." The inaugural panel session of the forum will focus on the theme "Enhancing the Media Ecosystem to Safeguard Information Security." A second panel discussion is scheduled on the subject "Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Journalistic Professionalism and Societal Media Literacy."

