ADB set to harness renewable energy from Azerbaijani Railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Asian Development Bank will study how Azerbaijan Railways can use its assets to produce renewable energy and use it for its own needs, Cindy Cisneros Tiangco, Director for Emerging Regions at the ADB's Energy Department, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a presentation of a decarbonization project within the framework of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Railways and the ADB in Baku.

“In my opinion, this project is truly transformative. The partnership between the ADB and the Azerbaijan Railways demonstrates how multilateral development banks, the private sector, and governments can work together to develop relevant and integrated solutions to complex challenges. This is the mission of the ADB,” she said.

According to her, technical assistance is focused on several areas, all of which are aligned with the Azerbaijan Railways' vision of what a railway company should be in the future.

“We will definitely consider innovative solutions not only in terms of railway operations, but also in terms of how it can use its assets to produce renewable energy and use it for its own needs,” Cisneros Tiangco said.

In addition, the ADB will focus on energy efficiency and capacity-building measures, as the goal of technical assistance is to enable a company or country to independently implement and develop projects.

“The ADB is here to support capacity building and ensure the introduction of international best practices so that ADY can integrate them into its operations,” she concluded.