Keeping entry to trusty information turns vital in global media pitfalls - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Access to accurate and objective information has become increasingly important as global information threats intensify and new realities take shape, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum titled “The Role of Media in Establishing Public Trust and Information Security,” Trend reports.

The executive director emphasized that ongoing media reforms in Azerbaijan aim to strengthen the country’s information security, stimulate the development of local media, enhance competitiveness, ensure a healthier information environment, and elevate the prestige of the journalism profession.

“If we are discussing the role of media in shaping public trust today, we must first highlight the importance of high public trust in the media itself. Trust in media is undoubtedly a key component in ensuring the information security of our countries.

The digitalization phenomenon, which now strongly influences public thinking, offers new opportunities by enabling media to reach broader audiences faster and more efficiently than traditional tools. However, he added that technological progress is also transforming newsroom practices, audience consumption habits, and source preferences, changes that bring both advantages and risks.

Yet this shift also brings new risks for national media ecosystems, where an overwhelming stream of content makes it easier for disinformation and fake news to take root and evolve into serious threats,” he said.

