Azerbaijan calls info security and boosting media ecosystem strategic priorities of state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Ensuring information security and strengthening the relevant media ecosystem have vital importance for both society and the state, Head of the Legal Department of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Adil Taghiyev said at a panel session themed "Strengthening the media ecosystem to ensure information security" within the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

The official emphasized that ensuring information security is no longer just a strategic issue but has also become an integral part of the state's national security, strategic public stability, and civil society.

"In this regard, a strong media ecosystem is considered one of the main pillars of ensuring information security," he explained.

According to Taghiyev, today, strong media does not only mean media organizations with extensive technical capabilities.

"Strong media also means professional journalism, fact-finding, and broad public awareness. It is precisely the combination of these elements that creates conditions for preventing distorted information in society and guiding citizens correctly," he pointed out.

The official added that in modern times, information security is considered one of the strategic priorities of every state.

"Although the rapid development of the digital world, the expansion of social networks, and the increase in the flow of information create wide opportunities on the one hand, on the other hand, they create serious threats. In this regard, the formation of a sustainable media ecosystem is particularly important," he concluded.

The Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum is convening in Baku under the theme "The Role of Media in Establishing Public Trust and Information Security." The inaugural panel session of the forum will focus on the theme "Enhancing the Media Ecosystem to Safeguard Information Security." A second panel discussion is scheduled on the subject "Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Journalistic Professionalism and Societal Media Literacy."

