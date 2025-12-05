Eni inks new 10-year LNG supply deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Italian energy giant Eni has signed a long-term LNG sales agreement with Thailand’s Gulf Development Company (Gulf), reinforcing its strategy to expand a diversified global portfolio and secure stable, multi-year customer relationships in key international markets, Trend reports via the company.

Under the agreement, Eni will supply 0.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to Gulf over 10 years, with deliveries starting in 2027 at regasification terminals in Thailand. Gulf is one of the country’s largest private power producers.

This contract follows a two-year deal signed in 2024, under which Eni will supply approximately 0.5 MTPA of LNG starting in 2025.

The agreement represents Eni’s first long-term LNG supply to Thailand, marking a strategic move to strengthen its presence in Asia. The deal aligns with Eni’s ambition to diversify its global LNG footprint, expand its customer base in high-potential markets, and grow its LNG portfolio to around 20 MTPA by 2030, leveraging projects in Congo, Mozambique, the US, Indonesia, and other countries.

Earlier, Eni signed a long-term agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to Türkiye’s BOTAŞ.

Under the deal, Eni will deliver approximately 0.4 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to BOTAŞ for 10 years starting in 2028.