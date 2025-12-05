EIB, European Commission join forces to boost AI gigafactories in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the European Commission are stepping up joint support for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) gigafactories across Europe to enhance EU technological independence and competitiveness, Trend reports via the EIB.

Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the EIB Group and the Commission pledge to pool resources to accelerate Europe’s capacity for advanced computing and AI. The initiative aims to create up to five large-scale AI gigafactories—data and computing hubs critical for training next-generation AI models and reinforcing Europe’s technological leadership.

Each AI gigafactory will train highly complex, very large AI models that require extensive computing infrastructure for breakthroughs in sectors such as medicine, cleantech, and space exploration. Each facility will operate with approximately 100,000 of the most advanced AI chips, around four times the capacity of current-generation AI factories.

These new gigafactories will follow 19 AI factories already being established in Europe with EU funding.

Under the MoU, the EIB Group and European Commission will coordinate efforts to support AI gigafactory projects that could receive EU and national grants. The initiative is part of the European High Performing Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) program, which currently covers 19 AI factory projects. The gigafactories will be developed under the InvestAI program.