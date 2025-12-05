ADB set to release initial report on ADY decarbonization project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will present Azerbaijan Railways with a preliminary report on the decarbonization project in December, the team leader and energy specialist at the ADB, Kangbin Zheng, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a presentation of the decarbonization project within the framework of cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways and the ADB in Baku.

According to him, the report will lay the technical foundations for engineering design, consider options for integration into the network, and determine feasibility parameters.

“As part of the ADB's introductory mission, we plan to conduct field observations and surveys of facilities, as well as collect operational data during visits to depots, substations, stations, freight yards, logistics hubs, and network connection points,” he said.

Kangbin Zheng noted that railways are one of the key and most important elements of the transport sector and have the potential to contribute to the fulfillment of national climate change commitments.

“The work will go beyond the corporate boundaries of ADY. We also want to take a programmatic approach: to introduce technologies that are already mature and proven, and adapt them to the realities of Azerbaijan,” he said.

In April 2025, the ADB approved funding for the implementation of the ADY decarbonization project. The project will receive $250,000 from the Special Technical Assistance Fund and $1 million through the Smart Energy Innovation Fund.