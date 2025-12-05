ADB drives progress on electrification and signalling for Sumgait-Yalama railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The electrification and signaling system for the Sumgait-Yalama railway line is currently being developed with the support of the Asian Development Bank, the Director of the ADB Representative Office in Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the presentation of the decarbonization project within the framework of cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and the ADB in Baku.

According to her, rail transport is one of the most energy-efficient and low-carbon modes of transport.

“Railways play a transformative role as Azerbaijan strengthens its position in export diversification through regional and global logistics, as well as freight transport along the Middle Corridor and Euro-Asian routes,” she said.

Durrani-Jamal noted that Azerbaijan is entering a decisive decade of development, in which green growth, energy transition, and climate resilience have become national strategic priorities.

''Of course, especially after COP29, the updated climate commitments, the emissions reduction target, and the country's ambition to become a regional leader in green mobility send a clear and powerful signal to other countries in the region," she said.