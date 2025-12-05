Azerbaijan's SOCAR set to supply fuel to Damascus International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Qatar's UCC Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding on fuel supplies to Damascus International Airport, Trend reports via SOCAR.

According to the document, the parties plan to establish a joint venture that will supply aviation fuel to Damascus International Airport and provide the necessary infrastructure. As part of this joint venture, SOCAR will be responsible for technical support for fuel supply operations and ensuring timely delivery.

On September 6 this year, SOCAR and UCC Holding signed memoranda of understanding providing for long-term cooperation in Syria and international energy markets.

SOCAR in Azerbaijan is engaged in the exploration, production, processing, transportation, and sale of oil and gas. The company also operates in the petrochemical, gas distribution, and fuel retail sectors and implements energy projects abroad.

SOCAR is the leading entity in Azerbaijan's energy sector and participates in projects in many countries, including Europe, Türkiye, Georgia, and Romania.