Next group of former Azerbaijani IDPs back to native Horovlu village in Jabrayil

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, December 5. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district in accordance with the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories by instructions from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

At this stage, 18 families (66 people) have been relocated to the village.

The returning residents consist of families who temporarily resided in different regions of the country, in dormitories and sanatoriums, due to the Armenian occupation in the early 1990s.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

The village of Horovlu is situated within a flatland expanse, approximately eight kilometers to the east of the urban center of Jabrayil. The locality experienced a prolonged military presence by the Armenian Armed Forces spanning from 1993 through to the latter part of 2020. The Azerbaijani armed forces liberated the village on October 4, 2020.

