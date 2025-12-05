Azerbaijani, Belarusian MoDs deliberate UAV synergy affairs

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 5 December 2025 13:08 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. In accordance with the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus, a “Working meeting on the use of unmanned aerial systems and cooperation in the training of UAV operators” was held with the Belarusian delegation, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, detailed exchanges of views were held on unmanned aerial systems. The sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and assessed opportunities to expand cooperation in this field.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged gifts, and a photo was taken.

