Equinor announces two major gas and condensate discoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Norway’s Equinor company has made two new discoveries of gas and condensate in the Sleipner area of the North Sea, marking the company’s largest finds so far this year, Trend reports via Equinor.

The discoveries are expected to be developed for the European market using existing infrastructure.

The two wells, Lofn and Langemann, located in production license 1140 between the Gudrun and Eirin fields, are estimated to contain 5-18 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalents, equivalent to 30-110 million barrels.

The production license was awarded to Equinor in 2022 through the APA (Awards in Predefined Areas). The drilling targets were identified using Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic technology, which involves placing sensors on the seabed to obtain more precise geological data than traditional surface seismic surveys.

The wells were drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic rig, which will proceed to the next exploration well in the area.

License holders are Equinor Energy AS (60%) and Aker BP ASA (40%).