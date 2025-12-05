Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts next meeting of environmental working group (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 5. The next meeting of Azerbaijan's Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, has begun in Shusha city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The meeting is attended by representatives of relevant state agencies within the working group, employees of special representative offices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Aghdara, Khojaly, Khojavend districts, and Khankendi city, as well as representatives of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Services.

At the meeting, the working group members and representatives of other invited organizations will provide information to the meeting participants on the status of implementation of environmental requirements during the implementation of infrastructure projects and the removal of greenery in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions; the work done in the field of subsoil use; the current state of ore, non-ore, fresh, and thermal mineral water deposits, and kahrizes (underground waterways) and the prospects for their use; the work done on the management of safe solid waste and the improvement of management in this area; and the work done to prevent environmental violations in these areas. The issues raised by the representatives of other organizations participating in the meeting regarding environmental permits during the implementation of infrastructure projects and the implementation of tasks given by the coordination headquarters to strengthen communication between relevant organizations and coordinate activities will be discussed.

