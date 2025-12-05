Azerbaijani Railways halves emissions over past year, chairman says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Over the past year, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has reduced emissions by approximately 50%, ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the presentation of a decarbonization project within the framework of cooperation between ADY and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Baku.

“This project will help us prepare a fully structured investment program focused on the development of renewable energy across our entire railway infrastructure. In addition to technical aspects, the study will cover financial, economic, environmental, and social parameters to ensure both a significant impact and the sustainability of the project,” he said.

According to him, this initiative is being implemented at a time when Azerbaijan is becoming an infrastructure and increasingly important transport hub between East and West, as well as North and South.

Rustamov noted that as freight traffic through Azerbaijan increases, the competitiveness of the railway system depends on its ability to operate efficiently, reliably, and with a smaller environmental footprint.

“This initiative builds on the foundation that ADY has already laid. Over the past year, we have reduced natural gas emissions by approximately 50%, and nearly 63% of our rail network is now electrified. In addition, last year, more than 80% of our freight transportation was powered by electricity,” he noted.

The official emphasized that ADY is transforming the way it works across the organization with smarter and more integrated digital tools.

"Our collaboration with the ADB on digitalization and skills development in the railway sector further strengthens this direction, allowing us to implement advanced solutions for data, asset, and train movement management that reduce costs and emissions while improving safety and reliability. We have already implemented a fully electronic document management ecosystem for freight operations, supported by digital signatures," he remarked.