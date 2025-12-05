ADB champions ADY’s path to global competitiveness through decarbonization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Asian Development Bank will help Azerbaijan Railways develop a decarbonization program capable of competing at the global level, the Director for Emerging Regions at the ADB's Energy Department, Cindy Cisneros Tiangco, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the presentation of the decarbonization project within the framework of cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and the ADB in Baku.

"Around the world, the railway industry is entering a new era defined by electrification, digitalization, and fundamental changes in how energy is produced and used. From Japan and China to Australia and Europe, world leaders are creating smart, low-carbon railway ecosystems. Azerbaijan has a unique opportunity not only to join this movement, but also to participate in shaping its future," she said.

Cisneros Tiangco noted that the technical assistance that will shape the decarbonization project combines innovation in both engineering and financial solutions.

“In the engineering department, we will be exploring comprehensive solutions: renewable energy, storage systems, smart microgrids, regenerative braking, and even carbon capture technologies to reduce fossil fuel use and dependence on grid electricity,” she said.

According to her, with phased and systematic implementation, these solutions can reduce ADY's long-term energy costs and significantly reduce the company's carbon footprint.

In April 2025, the ADB approved funding for the implementation of the ADY decarbonization project. The project will receive $250,000 from the Special Technical Assistance Fund and $1 million through the Smart Energy Innovation Fund.