Türkiye to host next meeting of OTS Ministers for talks on labor and social protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Türkiye will host the next meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said today at the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers in Baku, Trend reports.

The official emphasized the importance of cooperation in regulating employment, ensuring the portability of pension rights, social protection mechanisms, and mutual recognition of qualifications.

"The free movement of the workforce should be one of our strategic priorities. Together, we can create an inclusive labor market that meets the needs of our citizens," Omuraliev said.