Tennessee academic spotlights Azerbaijan’s historical footprint in today’s Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Over 650 villages in the territory of present-day Armenia were once inhabited by Azerbaijanis, said Professor Michael Martin Gunter from Tennessee Technological University, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the third International Conference organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community, titled "Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return: Restoring the Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijanis Displaced from Armenia – as a Path to Justice, Reconciliation, and Peace," Gunter noted that the original toponyms in Armenia are connected to Azerbaijani culture and history.

"Over time, these toponyms underwent Armenization," he said.

The professor added that more than 300,000 ethnic Azerbaijanis were expelled from their historical ancestral lands.