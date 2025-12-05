Azerbaijani minister opts in joint SOCAR-Uzbekneftegaz project launch ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov attended a ceremony in Tashkent dedicated to the launch and construction of new projects in the energy sector, held with the participation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Ministry of Energy's statement said, Trend reports.

At the event, projects implemented jointly with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, China, and other countries in various regions of Uzbekistan were presented via videoconference.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shahbazov emphasized that thanks to the political will of the leaders of both countries, Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations have risen to the level of strategic alliance, and the personal trust and friendship between the heads of state play an indispensable role in this process.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan's joining the format of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia as a full-fledged participant, as well as the processes related to the opening of the Zangezur corridor, which boosts the importance of the Middle Corridor, have opened a new page in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

He pointed out that energy partnership holds a special place in these new realities that ensure the integration of the countries as a single geopolitical space.

"The launch of the exploration and prospecting project in the Ustyurt region, implemented in cooperation with SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz, is a vivid example of this. This project once again confirms the strategic importance of our energy partnership and creates the basis for strengthening the exchange of knowledge and technology in the hydrocarbon sector of both countries, regional energy integration, and opportunities for joint participation in energy supply," Shahbazov explained.

The minister also added that another strategic and regionally important project is the Trans-Caspian Energy Corridor project, which will connect the electricity systems of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan for the first time in history. This initiative will expand in the future based on the transit role of Azerbaijan and create new opportunities for the transmission of renewable energy along the Middle Corridor between Asia and Europe.

To recall, on July 24, 2025, an Exploration, Development, and Production Sharing Agreement was signed between SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz, and Uzbekistan in connection with the implementation of a geological exploration project on investment blocks located in Uzbekistan.

