Azerbaijan vows to deepen labor and social ties with OTS member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience and engage in mutual exchanges with member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the fields of labor, employment, and social protection, the country's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev said today during the first meeting of OTS labor, employment, and social protection ministers in Baku, Trend reports.

Aliyev also highlighted the successful implementation of the "Great Return" Program in the territories liberated from occupation:

"New industrial zones and agro-parks are being established to ensure employment for former internally displaced persons in the liberated areas, and investments are being encouraged. We are ready to share our experiences with all member states and engage in mutual exchanges.

Expanding cooperation among our countries in labor, employment, and social protection, and exchanging experiences in these fields, is an important step in further deepening relations between our states," he said.