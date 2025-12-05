Uzbekistan, Türkiye strengthen energy ties with major power projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. Uzbekistan and Turkish companies have successfully implemented joint projects to build modern power plants with a total capacity of 1.8 gigawatts and a combined investment value of $1 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

These results were highlighted during a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a Turkish delegation led by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

The talks also brought together senior executives of leading Turkish companies, including Cemil Kazancı of AKSA and Ahmet Cengiz of Cengiz Energy.

During the meeting, both parties discussed the further enhancement of the Uzbek-Turkish comprehensive strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation. Special emphasis was placed on advancing new joint initiatives in areas such as energy and geology, including the localization of modern technologies, the establishment of energy equipment production, the improvement of power distribution network management, the joint development of prospective mineral deposits, and the training of skilled professionals."

In terms of trade, the turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $2.43 billion from January through October 2025. Türkiye remains Uzbekistan's fourth-largest trading partner. During this period, Uzbekistan exported goods worth $942 million to Türkiye, while imports from Türkiye amounted to $1.5 billion.