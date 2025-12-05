Uzbekistan set to pump billions into energy and infrastructure by 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the conference “Powering the future: Sustainable energy for a new Uzbekistan,” announced that the country plans to invest an additional $150 billion in industrial and infrastructure projects through 2030, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The President added that Uzbekistan continues attracting foreign investment and strengthening international cooperation in the energy sector. Over $35 billion has already been invested in the energy sector.

The investment is expected to create a significant number of high-paying jobs. Public-private partnership initiatives are also underway, with Turkish company Aksa Elektrik assuming control of the regional grids in Samarkand, and plans to expand its operations to the Jizzakh, Syrdarya, Namangan, and Tashkent regions

Uzbekistan is also engaging in cross-border projects such as the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, and developing a “green” electricity corridor to Europe with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. In line with COP-30 commitments, the country aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035 and is launching innovative programs like iCRAFT to trade carbon credits internationally.

Uzbekistan is also developing IT and AI infrastructure, including a 500 MW data center, which is in the process of construction by Saudi company DataVolt.

As previously stated, Uzbekistan plans to attract $1 billion in investments into fintech startups by 2030. Major investments will be directed toward fintech companies to boost competition and accelerate the introduction of new technological solutions in the market. A national fintech strategy will be developed for five years. From that point onward, the development of the fintech ecosystem will be coordinated based on this strategy.