Sweden awards graduate scholarships to multiple Azerbaijani students – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Currently, 36 Azerbaijani students are benefiting from graduate scholarships offered by the Swedish government, a fact that makes me proud as a Swedish citizen, said Swedish director Mikael Silkeberg, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel session at the III International Conference organized by the Sajid West Azerbaijan Community on "Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return: Restoring the Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijanis Displaced from Armenia – as a Path to Justice, Reconciliation, and Peace," Silkeberg underscored that the ties between Sweden and Azerbaijan run far deeper than many might realize.

"The only house museum of the Nobel brothers in the world is in Azerbaijan, in Baku," he pointed out.

Silkeberg also noted that although Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage was once destroyed, peace talks in the South Caucasus are now opening new doors.