Azerbaijani Presidential envoy meets with head of Geneva Center for Mine Action (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Elchin Amirbayov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with the Director of the Geneva International Humanitarian Center for Mine Action (GICHD), Ambassador Tobias Privitelli, during his working visit to Switzerland, Trend reports.

The conversation emphasized that this international organization is a long-term and reliable partner in the field of mine action in Azerbaijan. After delivering thorough information on the scope of the country's mine and explosive ordnance problem, as well as the Azerbaijani government's most recent attempts to eliminate it, Amirbayov noted that the country is open to further expanding its successful cooperation with the GICHD.

The parties discussed the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding on Support for Humanitarian Demining Activities in Azerbaijan, signed on July 7, 2025, between the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the GICHD in terms of future cooperation and possible implementation mechanisms, including the possibility of conducting joint training sessions with the GICHD at ANAMA's Goygol Training Center and other opportunities for practical cooperation.

Privitelli praised the serious and targeted efforts of the Azerbaijani side to address the mine problem in Azerbaijan and expressed the readiness of his center to further deepen practical cooperation with ANAMA. In this context, he emphasized the importance of his planned visit to Azerbaijan next week and noted his plans to discuss specific areas of mutual cooperation with his Azerbaijani colleagues during the visit.

Amirbayov stressed the importance of Privitelli's upcoming visit to Azerbaijan in terms of further strengthening bilateral cooperation and recommended that he visit the liberated territories to become familiar with mine contamination and the demining work carried out on the spot.

